Ron Rivera’s intent is to coach again

Getty Images

Ron Rivera held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss being fired as the Panthers head coach on Tuesday and one of the things he emphasized was the team’s run of three straight division titles during his tenure.

While Rivera lamented not winning the Super Bowl after getting there following the 2015 season, Rivera was clear about being proud of the record he built over eight-plus seasons in Carolina. He said he thought the best coaching job he did was in 2014 when the Panthers went from 3-8-1 to 7-8-1 and an NFC South championship.

That record is one that may appeal to other teams looking for head coaches and Rivera also left no doubt about his plans on that front.

Rivera said he has the next four weeks off, but “absolutely” intends to coach again. That suggests he’ll be taking interviews come January should he find the teams soliciting a conversation to be appealing landing spots.

We know Washington will be one of the teams looking for a head coach, but it remains to be seen how many other clubs join the list. History says that there will be a lot more than two and Rivera’s track record is likely to distinguish him from other candidates on the lists being compiled now and in the weeks to come.