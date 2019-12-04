Ryan Fitzpatrick is “better now than I’ve ever been”

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick recently turned 37. This is the ninth season the Dolphins quarterback has started nine or more games in a season.

Fitzpatrick insists he has never felt better . . . or played better.

“Personally, I feel like I’m better now than I’ve ever been,” Fitzpatrick said Wednesday, via Alain Poupart of the team website. “Statistically, whatever, just in terms of what I’m doing and my focus and preparation and going out there with the group that I have and my confidence is at an all-time high just in terms of all that stuff.”

Although he is 3-6 as a starter this season, that’s three more wins than most thought the Dolphins would have. He has passed for 2,266 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while running for three touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick has six touchdown passes and two interceptions in the team’s three wins.

“I just came in and tried to do the best I could,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m happy with the fact that I’ve been able to, that I was reinserted into the lineup and able to play and able to grow with some of these guys. The way that some of these guys are playing right now and developing a rapport with them, that stuff has all been really good.

“I don’t like losing, but in terms of the day-to-day and the effort that we put in from the top down, the coaches to the players to the kitchen staff to the equipment guys, everybody, this is a really good building in terms of all that stuff and the effort and the ‘want to’ is there. I’ve had a very positive experience.”