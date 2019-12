Getty Images

Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan can start a new streak this week.

Kerrigan has cleared concussion protocol, coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday.

Kerrigan started all possible 139 games to start his career before being diagnosed with a concussion in the Week 12 victory over the Lions. He was inactive for Sunday’s game.

Kerrigan has 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season.

Even without Kerrigan, Washington had seven sacks in Sunday’s victory over Carolina.