Seahawks on the mend from flu that hit locker room last week

Getty Images

The Seahawks listed six players listed as dealing with illness on their injury report ahead of last Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. By the time the game kicked off, some players had bounced back better than others.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was one of those hardest hit by the flu bug that swept through the team’s locker room. Meanwhile, cornerback Tre Flowers and wide receiver David Moore were each able to make big plays against the Vikings despite their depleted state.

Lockett, Moore, Poona Ford and Jordan Roos were sent home from practice last week while Flowers fought through practice while wearing a surgical mask to try to limit the spread of the illness.

“It was pretty crazy,” Flowers said. “They tried to send me home, I wasn’t taking that for an answer, I had to put on the doctor mask. Then I looked I was going to die out here. I’m glad all of that is over with, we’re trying to get back to normal.

“Still spitting and coughing, but I feel better.”

Flowers intercepted quarterback Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter while Moore hauled in a 60-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson.

“It came right after practice on Wednesday,” Moore said. Thursday was probably my worst day, was for sure the worst day. Friday wasn’t much better. Thursday for sure took the cake.

“My stomach will hurt a little bit but I just have that after cough now.”

All six players were back to full participation in the team’s walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re hanging on to our coaching staff now. I’m sure they’ll make it through.”