Tress Way snags NFC special teams player of the week

Washington won for the third time this season against the Panthers last Sunday and punter Tress Way‘s contributions to the win have been recognized by the NFL.

Way has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week. It’s the second time Way has been so honored as he also took home the weekly prize during the 2018 season.

Way averaged 58 yards per punt in the 29-21 victory and uncorked a 79-yard punt late in the first half. Two of Way’s punts left the Panthers starting drives inside their own 20-yard-line.

There hasn’t been much to like about football in Washington in recent years, but Way, who leads the league in average yards per punt, has been a consistently good performer. He’s signed through next season.