Troy Aikman: Jason Garrett is focused on today while Jerry Jones talks Super Bowl

Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman thinks Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones have mismatched messages in their approach to the team.

Aikman noted on KTCK-AM that Garrett likes to focus on the immediate task at hand, and when Jones comes out and talks about making a fairy tale run to the Super Bowl, it undermines that message from Garrett.

“We’ve got a head coach who we know for 10 years has been saying, ‘We’re focused on Tuesday. Today. That’s all we’re worried about is having the best practice today that we can possibly have.’ And that’s been his messaging throughout, and the owner’s talking about getting on a run to win the Super Bowl,” Aikman said, via the Dallas Morning News. “You’ve got a head coach who comes down and says we’re going to evaluate the kicker, and then the front office says right after that – probably in a press conference right outside the locker room – that they weren’t evaluating the kicker. All those things have an impact, and it slowly trickles down. So, I think there are a lot of factors that have played into this – coaching, obviously hasn’t been great at times in certain situations, players haven’t played great, but the front office hasn’t been great in allowing the head coach to do his job, either.”

Aikman has known both Jones and Garrett a long time: Aikman was the Cowboys’ first draft pick after Jones bought the team in 1989, and Garrett was Aikman’s backup for seven seasons. Aikman seems to think the two men are not well matched.