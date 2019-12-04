Xavier Rhodes apologizes, knows he needs to play better

Getty Images

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes had a rough night on and off the field in the Vikings’ 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday.

Rhodes had a personal foul and got beat for a long touchdown by wide receiver Chris Moore while also losing his temper and throwing his helmet on the sideline. The helmet toss led head coach Mike Zimmer to say that Rhodes needs to do a better job of controlling his emotions.

On Wednesday, Rhodes offered an apology to Zimmer and others.

“I apologize to the organization, my team my family how I reacted out on that field Monday night,” Rhodes said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “That’s not the way I should carry myself, especially as a leader on this team. I apologize definitely to Coach Zim, and the things he’s taught me.”

Rhodes also addressed the on-field miscues that have extended well beyond last week’s game.

“I need to play it better. I need to play better out on that field, eliminate the penalties and just do well. . . . I’m never going to give up. I’m always a fighter, and that day is going to turn, that switch is going to flip, and when it does, it’s over.”

The Vikings would welcome the return of the Rhodes from past seasons, but glimpses have been rare enough this year that they probably can’t count on it in the final four weeks.