49ers bracing for heavy dose of Taysom Hill

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton said after quarterback-of-all-trades Taysom Hill had a big night against the Falcons that the team probably should use Hill even more. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is bracing for it.

“He’s a factor every week for them whether it’s at quarterback or any of the positions except for O-Line is I think the only one I haven’t seen him play,” Shanahan told reporters earlier this week. “He’s an unbelievable player on special teams. There’s no doubt we’re going to see him, we just don’t know exactly how.”

Hill had a touhdown reception and a touchdown run last week. The Saints also got him the ball with an opportunity to uncork a deep throw, but the Falcons were ready for it.

Hill’s arm becomes a potentially important weapon down the stretch because starting quarterback Drew Brees, who turns 41 in little more than a month, doesn’t have the arm strength that he once did. With Hill on the field sparingly, defense will look for the long ball; the more often he’s playing, the harder it will be to constantly guard against Hill trying to air it out.