Aaron Rodgers: These opportunities don’t come along all the time

Getty Images

The Packers missed the playoffs the last two seasons, which led to a coaching change this offseason and questions about how quarterback Aaron Rodgers would fare under new management.

There have been bumps in the road, but the Packers have navigated them well enough to be 9-3 entering the final stretch of the regular season. That gives them a good chance to win the NFC North and, should teams ahead of them stumble, perhaps even land a bye through the first round.

On Wednesday, Rodgers said falling short the last two years and “seeing the 18th hole coming up” for his career have increased the urgency to make as much of that chance as they can.

“Realizing I can’t play forever. The opportunities don’t come along all the time,” Rodgers said, via WBAY. “I could feel the energy of this team early in April and May. It was different feel and that’s what spurned me in the summer to kind of forego some of the traveling I would maybe usually do and make sure I was dialed in once training camp came around because I felt like we could do something special this year.”

A home game against Washington leaves the Packers favored to get their 10th win before closing the year with three divisional games.