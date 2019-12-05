Adam Vinatieri won’t kick Thursday, dealing with increased knee pain

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri‘s knee injury will keep him from kicking during Thursday’s practice.

Vinatieri told reporters at the Colts facility that he has been dealing with knee pain all year and that it has increased recently. He went for an MRI on Wednesday and said that he’ll be meeting with doctors later in the day to get the results.

Vinatieri didn’t rule out kicking this weekend, but it sounds doubtful given the fact that he’s not well enough to kick during Thursday’s practice session. The Colts prepared for the possibility of being without Vinatieri by claiming Chase McLaughlin off of waivers on Wednesday.

The injury has been part of a rough season for Vinatieri. He’s 17-of-25 on field goals and 22-of-28 on extra points.