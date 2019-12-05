Allen Robinson scores for third consecutive game

AP

Mitchell Trubisky has run for 18 yards on two carries. He’s thrown for 70 yards and a touchdown, missing on only one of seven attempts.

If not for an interception, he would be off to a great start.

As it is, the Bears quarterback is off to a good start.

Chicago drove to the Dallas 16 on its first drive, but Trubisky was intercepted by Jourdan Lewis. The Cowboys cornerback dragged his second foot on a pick initially ruled incomplete before a Jason Garrett challenge gave Dallas its first takeaway in five games.

The bad news was it put the Cowboys on the 1-yard line.

The Cowboys went three-and-out, and the Bears used the good field position to drive 51 yards in six plays. Allen Robinson scored a touchdown for the third consecutive game, catching a 5-yard pass from Trubisky.

The teams are tied 7-7 as the Cowboys scored on the opening possession.

The Bears have lost linebacker Roquan Smith for the night. Chicago has ruled him out with a pectoral injury.