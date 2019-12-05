Antwaun Woods arrested for marijuana possession and other charges

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods will miss Thursday night’s game with a knee injury. He eventually may be missing a game or more due to an incident from Tuesday.

Woods was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL. He also was cited with possession of paraphernalia.

The possession charges alleges that he had more than two ounces but fewer than four ounces. That’s a misdemeanor under Texas law, but the tampering charge apparently lands in the felony category.

Woods separately will face potential punishment from the league, and players who are found legally responsible for marijuana possession always receive a suspension.

Woods, undrafted in 2016, has started eight games this season.