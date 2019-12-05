Cardinals add Dan Arnold off waivers

Getty Images

Tight end Dan Arnold lost his spot on the Saints roster when New Orleans signed linebacker Manti Te'o on Wednesday, but he didn’t have to wait long to find a new place to play.

Arnold’s new team isn’t doing quite as well in the standings, however. The Cardinals announced that they have claimed Arnold off of waivers on Thursday.

Arnold only appeared in two games with the Saints this season and made his only two catches for 25 yards in a game against Arizona. He had 12 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in 10 appearances last year.

Charles Clay, Maxx Williams and Darrell Daniels are the other tight ends on the Arizona roster.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard went on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Bullard has a hamstring injury.