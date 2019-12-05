Chiefs put Darrel Williams on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chiefs brought back Spencer Ware this week, to cover the injuries that had hit their backfield.

Now, they’re shutting down one of their injured backs for the season.

The Chiefs announced that Darrel Williams had been placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Raiders. He finished the season with 41 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and 15 catches for 167 yards and a score.

Running back Damien Williams has also been sidelined with a rib injury.

To fill his roster spot, they promoted defensive back Alex Brown from the practice squad.