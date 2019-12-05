Cowboys use first 8:57 for 17-play touchdown drive to take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Cowboys used up the first 8:57 to open Thursday’s game. Their longest play was 12 yards as they went 75 yards in 17 plays.

Ezekiel Elliott scored from 2 yards out for his eighth score of the year.

It was the longest opening drive in the NFL this season in terms of plays and time.

The opening drive, though, means nothing for the Cowboys. They opened with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on Thanksgiving Day against Buffalo. The Cowboys lost 26-15.

The Cowboys converted all four third-down opportunities on their opening drive against the Bears.

Elliott had eight carries for 33 yards, and tight end Blake Jarwin caught two passes for 24 yards. Dak Prescott was 4-of-6 for 41 yards.