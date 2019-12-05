Dan Quinn expects Austin Hooper to play this week

Getty Images

Tight end Austin Hooper has missed three straight games with a knee injury, but it looks like he’s feeling well enough to resume what had been a very productive season.

Hooper practiced for the third straight day on Thursday, which has given the team confidence that he’ll be in the lineup against the Panthers in Sunday’s home game.

In an interview with 92.9 The Game, Quinn said the team was “fortunate” to get some tight ends back in the lineup this week. He mentioned Hooper as well as Luke Stocker, who has been sidelined by a back injury.

Hooper had 56 catches for 608 yards and six touchdowns over the first nine games of the season.