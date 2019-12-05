Devin White named NFL defensive rookie of month

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are hanging onto slim playoff chances this year, but they have reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Linebacker Devin White was named NFL defensive rookie of the month.

In the last five games, White had a stat sheet full of things: 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

His interception return for a touchdown against the Jaguars might have been the signature play of the lot, but he’s shown he can be an impact player throughout the season.