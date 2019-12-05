Dolphins claim Zach Sieler off waivers from Ravens

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they were awarded defensive tackle Zach Sieler off waivers from the Ravens on Thursday. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince in a corresponding move.

Sieler has played six NFL games over two seasons with Baltimore and totaled four tackles.

He spent the entire 2018 season on Baltimore’s active roster and was on the team’s practice squad this season before being promoted to the active roster Oct. 5.

Sieler originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Ravens in 2018.

Prince appeared in four games with two starts for the Dolphins. He was inactive for the other eight games.

He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019.