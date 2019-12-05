Eight finalists named for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Getty Images

The NFL announced today the eight finalists for this season’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the annual award that recognizes players who play the game the right way.

Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell, Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis, Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Washington running back Adrian Peterson, Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, 49ers tackle Joe Staley and Rams safety Eric Weddle were selected as the eight finalists.

Each of the 32 teams nominated one of their own players for the award, and a panel of four former players — Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler — chose the eight finalists.

NFL players will select one winner of the award, on the same ballot on which they vote for Pro Bowl teams. The winner will be announced the night before the Super Bowl at NFL Honors.

Previous winners of the award are Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2018, Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly in 2017, Colts running back Frank Gore in 2016, Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson in 2015 and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in 2014.