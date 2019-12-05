Former 49ers tackle Cas Banaszek dies at 74

Getty Images

Former 49ers tackle Cas Banaszek died earlier this week, the team announced Thursday. He was 74.

San Francisco selected Banaszek 11th overall of the 1967 NFL Draft. He spent his entire 11-year career with the 49ers.

Banaszek retired after the 1977 season after appearing in 120 games, 112 of them starts.

Banaszek earned second-team All-Pro honors in 1968.

He is a member of the 10-Year Club, which honors players who spent at least 10 years with the 49ers. Only 51 players have done that.

Banaszek spent one season as an assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers and was part of the Super Bowl XVI championship team.

He is survived by his wife, Diann, his two children, Cas Jr. and Jennifer, his brother, Ken, and four grandchildren, Emma, Jane, William and Gabrielle.