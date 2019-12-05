Fred Warner named NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The 49ers are playing dominant defense right now, and it’s not just because of their highly touted and highly drafted line.

Linebacker Fred Warner was named NFC defensive player of the month, for his role in the middle of one of the top defenses.

Warner had 53 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, four passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

The 49ers lead the league in yards allowed (250.9 yards per game), and are second in points allowed (15.2 per game), with Warner in the middle of it all.