Gardnew Minshew: Time on bench “a really good experience”

Getty Images

Gardner Minshew is back as the starting quarterback in Jacksonville and the team is hoping to see more efficient play over the final four weeks of the season.

Minshew fumbled 11 times in his first run as the team’s starter and the Jaguars were next to last in red zone offense while the rookie was running the offense. On Wednesday, Minshew said that he thinks spending a few weeks on the bench will be a positive for cleaning up details that he struggled with in the past.

“A lot of times when you’re playing, you have a million different things that you’re having to focus in on and you kind of lose some of the bigger stuff,” Minshew said, via Jacksonville.com. “I guess I should say some of the smaller stuff sometimes, but when you’re out of that role, you can kind of step back and see the little details, and it was a really good experience for me.”

It’s unclear what moves the Jaguars will make with the coaching staff or front office come the offseason, but Minshew’s going to be in the picture and the next few weeks will give him a chance to show that taking a step back spurred a step forward as a quarterback.