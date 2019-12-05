Jaguars put Myles Jack on injured reserve

Getty Images

The season is over for Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.

Jack has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Concerns about the health of his knees were the primary reason Jack fell to the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, but he had never missed a game in his NFL career until Sunday. Now that knee injury has been deemed serious enough to knock him out for the rest of the year.

Jack’s cap hit jumps to $15.4 million next year on his four-year, $57 million contract. The Jaguars want to keep Jack healthy this December, and hopefully have him play meaningful games in December in the future.