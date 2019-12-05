Jordan Howard still not cleared for contact

Getty Images

The Eagles have been waiting several weeks for running back Jordan Howard to get the green light to resume full football activities, but the answer they want remains out of reach.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at a Thursday press conference that Howard has yet to be cleared for contact. He injured his shoulder in Week Nine against the Bears and has been able to take part in practice on a limited basis for the last couple of weeks, but he won’t be able to get any further until he gets the green light for contact.

Miles Sanders will remain the lead back for the Eagles, who have lost all three games without Howard. They’ve only topped 100 rushing yards as a team once in those three games after topping that total and averaging 146.5 rushing yards a game in their last four games with Howard.

The Eagles face the Giants this week and the Giants are allowing over 114 rushing yards per game, so they’ll have a chance to get on track whether Howard makes it back into the lineup or not.