Jordan Howard still not cleared for contact

The Eagles have been waiting several weeks for running back Jordan Howard to get the green light to resume full football activities, but the answer they want remains out of reach.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at a Thursday press conference that Howard has yet to be cleared for contact. He injured his shoulder in Week Nine against the Bears and has been able to take part in practice on a limited basis for the last couple of weeks, but he won’t be able to get any further until he gets the green light for contact.

Miles Sanders will remain the lead back for the Eagles, who have lost all three games without Howard. They’ve only topped 100 rushing yards as a team once in those three games after topping that total and averaging 146.5 rushing yards a game in their last four games with Howard.

The Eagles face the Giants this week and the Giants are allowing over 114 rushing yards per game, so they’ll have a chance to get on track whether Howard makes it back into the lineup or not.

  1. Outside of the roster, the Philly Franchise has been a joke this year.

    Coaches making terrible play calls, pushing terrible schemes and putting their players in bad positions all year.
    Douglas really let them down in the offseason and outside of Dillard and Sanders, no one they brought in during the offseason has done squat.
    Howie has missed on a few major moves in season at key positions that would have greatly helped the team.

    And for the past few years, the medical staff has been highly questionable.
    Howard left the game with a ‘dinged up’ shoulder. Two weeks later, he’s a last minute inactive. Three weeks later, they still have him on the ledge.

    GET IT TOGETHER LURIE.

