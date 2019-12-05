Josh Jacobs named November’s top offensive rookie

Getty Images

Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs has been playing through a shoulder injury in recent weeks, but it has not slowed him down much on the field.

Jacobs has continued to be a workhorse and continued to be productive in the Oakland offense despite the injury. He ran 94 times for 441 yards and three touchdowns over the last five weeks. He also caught seven passes for 44 yards.

The NFL announced that Jacobs has been named the offensive rookie of the month in recognition of those efforts.

Jacobs’s work hasn’t helped the Raiders avoid two straight losses that put a damper on their playoff hopes with four weeks left to play, but is has built high hopes for what the future will hold for the first-round pick.