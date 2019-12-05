Josh Jacobs out of practice again on Thursday

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named November’s top offensive rookie on Thursday, but things didn’t go as well on the field as it did off of it.

Per multiple reporters in Oakland, Jacobs was out of practice for the second straight day. He’s been dealing with an injured shoulder for some time and revealed this week that he’s been playing through a fracture. Friday will bring another practice and the release of the team’s injury designations.

If Jacobs doesn’t practice, it’s hard to see his chances of facing the Titans rise above questionable.

Right tackle Trent Brown joined Jacobs on the sideline for the second straight day. He’s listed with a pectoral injury after spending time on the injury report due to a knee problem in recent weeks.