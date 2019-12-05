Josh Uche declares for draft, will play in Michigan’s bowl game

Getty Images

Michigan linebacker Josh Uche announced that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft, giving up his final season of NCAA eligibility.

Bucking a trend of players skipping bowl games when they’re heading to the NFL, Uche said he will play in Michigan’s bowl game.

“I am still working hard with my teammates to win our 10th game of this season in the Bowl Game and I am excited to represent Michigan on the field one last time,” Uche wrote on Twitter.

Uche, who has also accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, led Michigan with 8.5 sacks this season.