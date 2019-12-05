Kyler Murray “disgusted” by blowout loss to Rams

Getty Images

Hindsight didn’t make Sunday’s blowout defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams any easier to handle for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals trailed 34-0 at one point before a late Murray 10-yard touchdown run allowed Arizona to avoid a shutout. The memories Murray has of that experience are not very rosy.

“It’s just a disgusting feeling,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “I’m sure you were disgusted watching it. I was disgusted being in it. It’s not a good feeling. You just don’t want to have that anymore, so just try your hardest not to allow that to happen again.”

Murray completed 19 of 34 passes for just 163 yards with an interception while being sacked six times by the Rams on Sunday. The Cardinals were out-gained by a 549-198 margin with 117 of Arizona’s yards coming in the fourth quarter with the game already well decided.

“I feel like those games happen to everybody,” Murray said. “You see them all across the league. I don’t want to say it’s inevitable, but for it to be one time in my rookie season, I think you just have to learn from it, take the good with the bad and then move on from it.”

Murray added: “I was trying everything in my power to stop it mentally and externally, but it was just a bad day. It kind of showed from start to finish.”