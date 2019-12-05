Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen have the most combined rushing yards of any QB matchup ever

December 5, 2019
When the Ravens face the Bills on Sunday, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will set a record as soon as they take the field.

That record is the most combined rushing yards for any matchup of starting quarterbacks in NFL history. Jackson has 977 rushing yards this season, and Allen has 430. Their combined 1,407 rushing yards are the most ever for any two quarterbacks facing each other.

The previous record was set in the final week of the 1990 season, when Randall Cunningham and the Eagles faced Timm Rosenbach and the Cardinals. The two of them had totaled 1,333 rushing yards heading into that game.

Everyone knows that Jackson is a great runner, but Allen probably hasn’t received enough attention for his own rushing ability. Allen doesn’t break as many spectacular highlight-reel runs as Jackson does, but Allen is quite effective running the ball, particularly near the goal line. Allen actually has more rushing touchdowns than Jackson this year, and had more than Jackson last year as well.

Jackson and Allen were both first-round draft picks last year, and they may end up facing each other in the playoffs as well as on Sunday. And it would not be surprising to see them face each other in the playoffs for many years to come.

14 responses to “Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen have the most combined rushing yards of any QB matchup ever

  3. joetoronto says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Yes but Lamar Jackson can throw the ball too.
    ——————————————————-

    So, what’s your point?

  5. Well if you take in account all the yards ran backwards and forwards it would be Fran Tarkenton & Archie Manning!! So you are wrong!!

  7. Josh Allen and Cam Newton. Look at the first 2 season stats. They are pretty similar players statistically (Cam obviously has been a better passer both visually and statistically.)

    Cam had Steve Smith and Greg Olson those first 2 years. Allen has had Chuck Clay, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones and John Brown over 2 seasons. Imagine if they draft/sign a real #1 WR this offseason?

  8. joetoronto says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:23 am
    Yes but Lamar Jackson can throw the ball too.

    2019 Record

    Josh Allen 9-3
    Derek Carr 6-5

  9. Jackson and Allen can both throw the ball, where as Carr just fumbles. Heck, that guy can’t win a game unless it’s sunny & over 50 degrees out!

  11. So happy to see these guys playing the way they are. The league needs good young QB’s, and IMO it’s no coincidence the best QB’s from that draft landed in the best/most stable coaching situations. I’m fully prepared to be disappointed but I’m cautiously optimistic the Bills can hang until the 4th quarter, where anything can happen.

  12. You know what I hope that people just let things play out and see how all these QB’s from this class pan out. Today winners and losers are named after a few games. I am tired already with the media pointing out who should have been drafted 1st already. Time will tell and no one will know for years. They love pointing out how all the teams passed on him. Well you know who else passed on him. Baltimore! They had the 25th pick in the round and took a TE. Give them credit for trading up but the cold hard truth is Baltimore technically passed on him too. so whatever happens on Sunday please be cool and don’t use it as a proclamation on one of the QB in the game.

  13. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Turn the page on the status quo at quarterback. Rogers, Rivers, Roethlisberger, Brady,etc. exit stage right. Make room for Jackson, Garofalo, Allen, Darnold and Murray, etc..

    ————————————————–

    Good to see I’m not the only one with Janeane Garofalo this high on their list.

