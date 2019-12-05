Lamar Jackson named AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the final four weeks of the season as the MVP frontrunner and his play in November is a big reason why he’s in that position.

The Ravens were undefeated last month and Jackson sparkled in all four of their wins. Jackson was 64-of-84 for 777 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions through the air. He also ran 41 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson was named the AFC offensive player of the week after three of those performances. On Thursday, he was named the AFC offensive player of the month for November.

Jackson kicked off the final month of the season by throwing for 105 yards and a touchdown and running for 101 yards and a touchdown while the Ravens extended their winning streak to eight games by beating the 49ers. Should things keep rolling, this probably won’t be the last award Jackson wins this season.