Le’Veon Bell out with illness on Thursday

The Patriots and Seahawks each had a bunch of players fall ill before their Week 13 games and the Jets are dealing with some illnesses of their own heading into Week 14.

Running back Le'Veon Bell is out of practice on Thursday because he’s sick. Cornerback Maurice Canady is also out while head coach Adam Gase said he thinks tight end Ryan Griffin can work in limited fashion after sitting out on Wednesday.

Gase also said that there’s no sign that one specific bug is making its way through the locker room at the moment.

“They haven’t said that to me,” Gase said, via Newsday. “Every case has been something different. It hasn’t been like, ‘Hey, we got three guys with the flu.’ We’re going to have another conversation later today to see if it’s more something to do with that.”

Bell has been a regular on injury reports all season and has missed practice on occasion, but hasn’t missed any games during his first year with the Jets. Friday will bring word on the chances that changes against the Dolphins this weekend.