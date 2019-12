Getty Images

The Saints have already clinched their division title and playoff berth, and they’re doing it with one of the league’s most dominant performers.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been named NFC offensive player of the month.

Thomas had 37 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns in November, continuing his impressive play.

He leads the league with 110 catches and 1,290 yards already. Those would be impressive numbers without another month left in the season.