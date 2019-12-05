Mitchell Trubisky throws his third touchdown as Bears lead 24-7

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky has three touchdown passes, the second consecutive week he has done that, and tonight’s game still has 23:18 remaining.

The Bears opened the third quarter with an 11-play, 84-yard drive to open the second half, with Trubisky finding Anthony Miller for a 14-yard touchdown.

The Bears have 289 yards and a 24-7 lead.

The Cowboys scored the first points of the game. The Bears have scored the last 24.

It is reminiscent of a week ago when Dallas took a 7-0 lead on the opening possession before the Bills scored the next 26 points on their way to a 26-15 win.

The Cowboys went three-and-out on their first possession of the third quarter.

Dak Prescott has completed only one of his last nine passes and now is 6-of-16 for 60 yards.