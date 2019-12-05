NFLPA president pushes back against recent report of CBA progress

Getty Images

Last month, the Washington Post reported that progress had been made between the NFL and the NFL Players Association on a new labor deal. That leak, undoubtedly from management, was met with an off-the-record labor-side characterization pushing back against the notion that a deal could be coming by early 2020.

NFLPA president Eric Winston, speaking on the record with Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, said recently that a deal is not close.

“Listen, we have been talking for a long time,” Winston told Kaplan. “I still think at some point we’re going to have to get over some of the big issues, and we’re just not there yet. It is what it is. . . . Things come in fits and spurts . . . and something happens. But I haven’t seen that, I haven’t seen evidence of that.”

Winston has the right attitude to the status of the talks: Indifference.

“If we get there, great,” Winston said. “If we don’t, like I said, our guys are prepared, understand what our situation is, are educated, and so at some point, we’re going to have to figure it out. Hopefully, it’s sooner than later but again, if this needs to go in the next year, and the next season and even past next season, unfortunately, that’s what it will be. But I don’t have any expectations. I don’t have any timeline on when we’re going to push this thing done.”

For Winston, his role will change dramatically in March. Unless an NFL team signs him at some point over the remaining weeks of the 2019 season, Winston won’t be able to run for re-election in March. And that’s a concern for both the league and the union, since the next NFLPA president could have a far different idea as to the terms of a new CBA, any progress made to date could be gone once a new president takes over.

As a result, March 2020 becomes the closest thing to a real deadline, in advance of the deadline that comes when the contract expires. If the two sides can’t strike a reasonable deal before then, the whole thing could blow up.