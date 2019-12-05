Odell Beckham on his future: No one knows what the future holds

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is under contract with the Browns through 2023. But he was under contract with the Giants through 2023, too, when they traded him to the Browns.

Beckham was vague about his future when asked Thursday if he will be with the Browns next season.

“What the does the future hold? I don’t know,” Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “No one knows what the future holds tomorrow. I couldn’t tell you. My locker is right next to one of the people that mean the most to me in the world [Jarvis Landry]. I think about coming to work and seeing him every single day and how special this could be, so I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at right now, and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

Beckham is on pace to produce almost exactly the same numbers as last season when he played only 12 games. Through 12 games this season, he has 57 catches for 805 yards and two touchdowns after making 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in his final season with the Giants.