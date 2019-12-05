Panthers claim OL Chris Reed off of waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers have made a change to their offensive line group ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

The team announced that they have claimed Chris Reed off of waivers. Reed was cut by the Dolphins on Wednesday as Miami made a series of roster moves.

Reed has experience at guard and center and he played in three games while making one start for the Dolphins this season. Reed made eight starts in 25 appearances with the Jaguars over his first three NFL seasons.

The Panthers waived offensive lineman Brad Lundblade in a corresponding move. He made his first appearance of the season in last Sunday’s lost to Washington.