Panthers sticking with Kyle Allen at quarterback

The Panthers changed coaches and play-callers this week, but they’re not going to mess with the quarterback that got them here.

Via Max Henson of the team’s official website, new play-caller Scott Turner said the team intends to stick with Kyle Allen at quarterback, rather than giving playing time to rookie Will Grier.

“We feel good about Kyle,” Turner said. “He’s earned the right to play and he’s going to continue to play.”

Allen had a good run for the Panthers, winning his first four starts in place of the injured Cam Newton. Since then, things have plateaued.

He now has as many turnovers as touchdowns (15), and the Panthers have lost four in a row and five of their last six. And fired coach Ron Rivera.

With a new coach incoming (and perhaps installing a new offense), any reps Grier would have gotten this year might have been a moot point, so they’ll continue to develop a guy who has looked at times this year like a competent backup.