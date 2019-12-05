Ravens claim Hroniss Grasu off waivers

Getty Images

The Ravens lost center Matt Skura for the season a couple of weeks ago and they’ve installed Patrick Makari as their new starter in the middle of the offensive line.

Finding the right backup for Mekari has taken some trial and error. The team signed Jake Brendel last week, but cut him loose after three days.

Hroniss Grasu is next up for the job. The Ravens claimed Grasu off of waivers on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler was waived in a corresponding move.

Grasu was cut by the Cardinals this week without appearing a game for Arizona and is a familiar face to the Ravens after playing three games for them last year. He’s made 13 starts in 17 career appearances with the Ravens and Bears.