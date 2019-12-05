Ravens send the Pope a Lamar Jackson jersey

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has made so many plays this year that left people saying “Holy . . .,” that it’s only appropriate his jersey made it to the Holy See.

During a visit to Rome Tuesday, representatives from the Archdiocese of Baltimore gave a Ravens No. 8 jersey to Pope Francis. The jersey was signed by the Ravens quarterback and coach John Harbaugh.

#Blessed. 🙏 @archbalt is in Rome to meet with @Pontifex and brought him a custom Ravens jersey signed by @Lj_era8 and Coach Harbaugh! pic.twitter.com/sqgrDqursX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2019

“It’s great,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Baltimore is the home of the Catholic Church, Roman Catholic Church. It first started here in the New World, here in Baltimore. So, it’s an honor to have Pope Francis here, obviously, especially as a Catholic. I appreciate that. And it’s kind of neat. . . .

“We’ll see if he’s wearing his jersey any time soon.”

“The pope, of course, he’s a big soccer fan, but the pope gave us a thumbs-up,” Baltimore Archbishop William Lori said. “[It] got a big smile out of him . . . it was a really happy moment.”

Jackson has created plenty of those this year for the Ravens, as he has led the team to a 10-2 start with his electrifying mix of passing and running ability.