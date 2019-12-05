Steve Belichick has learned from his father how to talk to the media

Getty Images

Patriots safeties coach Steve Belichick has garnered some attention this season for reports that he’s the one making the defensive play calls for the best defense in the league. But while Steve is beginning to emerge from the shadow of his father, Bill Belichick, there’s no question that Steve is very much his father’s son.

Steve Belichick made an appearance in front of the media last month, and although few paid it much attention at the time, it’s gone viral today because of the eerie way that Steve sounds exactly like Bill.

Their voices are similar, and so are their approaches to answering reporters’ questions, in which they try not to divulge much of anything. Steve Belichick gives terse answers that don’t lend themselves to being quoted.

For Steve Belichick, sounding just like his extremely successful father can only be a good thing in furthering his own coaching career. Bill Belichick is perhaps the greatest coach in NFL history, and some NFL owner may decide to see if his son is the next-best thing.