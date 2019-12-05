T.Y. Hilton remains out of practice, but Marlon Mack a full participant

Getty Images

It was a good news-bad news day for the Colts.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton remains out of practice, decreasing his chances of returning this week. He has missed five of the past six games with his calf injury.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri missed Thursday’s work with knee pain, and cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) and safety Malik Hooker (hand) also were non-participants.

But running back Marlon Mack is on his way back from his hand injury. He was a full participant for the first time since being injured in Week 11.

He was limited in his return to practice Wednesday.

The team added cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the injury report with an ankle injury that limited him Thursday.