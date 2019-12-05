Tom Brady has elbow and toe injuries

Getty Images

It’s possible Tom Brady is getting too old for this stuff.

Brady, who has been dealing with a right elbow injury, now has a toe injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday, three days before a showdown with the Chiefs.

He absorbed 12 hits on Sunday night against the Texans, and as Brady ages the question isn’t when his arm will go but when his legs will. When he can’t step and slide and glide away from pressure, he’ll take more hits and, eventually, he’ll suffer more injuries.

And he keeps getting older and older. And the guys chasing him around stay the same. And at some point he will indeed conclude that the time has come to walk off into the sunset, with six or seven or however many Super Bowl trophies he eventually wins.