Tua Tagovailoa could be swayed by what he hears from teams

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still hasn’t made up his mind about declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, but he admitted he’d have to consider it if he was going to be chosen in the top half of the first round.

Asked if it would be hard to bypass the chance if he was going to be a top 10 or 15 pick, he said that would be a factor.

“I think that’d be tough to pass up, but I think there’s a lot more to it in that aspect,” he said, via Field Yates of ESPN.

He’d have likely been a top five pick, if not the first one, before his November hip injury, which required surgery which will keep him from throwing until the spring.

Earlier this week, he said he was looking at this as a “business decision,” and said he hasn’t talked to his family about the plan yet.