Vernon Hargreaves on his future: I feel like I could be here for the long term

Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves has spent only 22 days in Houston and played only two games since being claimed off waivers. Yet, he feels at home.

“It’s great. It’s hard to put it into words,” Hargreaves said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It feels good that they want me here. It feels good that I’m playing better. I think I fit in. We’ll see how the season ends, but I feel like I could be here for the long term.”

The Buccaneers, who drafted Hargreaves 11th overall in 2016, gave up on him in October.

He will have to take less to stay in Houston beyond this season. He is due a $9.594 million fifth-year club option for 2020.

“We’ll see how it works out. It’s going good right now, and I’m happy,” Hargreaves said.