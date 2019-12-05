Von Miller reveals that he has an MCL injury

Getty Images

Linebacker Von Miller returns to his home state on Sunday, but he may not be playing when the Broncos visit the Texans.

Miller, who missed Sunday’s win over the Chargers, told reporters on Thursday that he has an MCL injury, via Mike Klis of 9News.com.

“It was hard,” Miller said regarding his inability to play four days ago. “It was real hard. I cried real tears, 30-year-old man.”

Miller acknowledged that his status for Sunday is in doubt.

“I’m already undersized,” Miller said. “When you take away exotic movements that make me who I am it changes the type of player I am. I have to get that back to go out and play. If I don’t have that back then I need to take time to get that right.”

Miller hadn’t missed a game since 2013. He has 6.0 sacks in 11 games this season.