Adam Vinatieri, T.Y. Hilton out for Colts

The Colts won’t have to worry about Adam Vinatieri‘s accuracy this week.

The veteran kicker is out for Sunday’s game against the Bucs because of a left knee injury.

Via Mike Chappell of Fox59.com, Colts coach Frank Reich said that putting the 46-year-old kicker on IR wasn’t a consideration at this point.

Vinatieri is 17-of-25 on field goals this year (68.0 percent) and 22-of-28 on extra points (78.6 percent), an uncharacteristic year for the league’s all-time leading scorer. The knee issue must be part of that problem, as those are career-lows in terms of percentage.

The Colts also ruled out wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and cornerback Kenny Moore, but hope to have running back Marlon Mack and wide receiver Parris Campbell available. They’re 1-8 in games without Hilton.

The Colts will rely on waiver-claim Chase McLaughlin to handle kicking duties this week. He’s played in seven games this year with the Chargers and 49ers, and was 13-of-17 on field goals and 15-of-15 on extra points.