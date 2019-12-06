Bears rallying around “leader” Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

His hip is apparently fine. And so is Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears quarterback has bounced back from some rough outings, and has the Bears believing again, though they say they always did.

“We followed our leader Mitch,” running back David Montgomery said, via Cam Ellis of NBCSportsChicago.com. “For me, it’s like a ‘ah-ha!’ moment. Because you see somebody work so hard day-in and day-out. But you’re finally able to see it. A lot of people kind of jumped ship on 10, but Coach Nagy always preaches about staying together as one, and Mitch steps up. I’m just happy for him and happy he’s our quarterback.”

Trubisky was 23-of-31 for 244 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in last night’s win over the Cowboys, another strong outing for him after it looked like things were unraveling for him in a loss to the Rams.

But his teammates said this is the thing they expect from him.

“He’s been a leader,” tight end Anthony Miller said. “A lot of people have been doubting him, calling him this, that and the third. But we’ve been rocking with him in this locker room. We’ve always had confidence in him, coach has had confidence in him, and he’s just showing y’all we he can do. It’s no surprise to us.”

Trubisky himself was low-key when asked if he could take a moment to enjoy it over a long weekend.

“Nah, I don’t care about that,” he said. “I’m just trying to get better every week. Continue to stay hungry and progress each week. We’ve gotten better over the last couple weeks — I’m talking as a team — and that’s what’s most important to me. That’s what allows you to play better as an individual — if you focus on the team first.”

And that’s part of the reason his guys are rallying around him, when so many others were beginning to write him off.