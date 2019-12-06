Bengals claim former Dolphins tackle

Getty Images

The teams at the bottom of the standings get to pick through the scrap heap first, and sometimes go through each other’s discards.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bengals claimed tackle Isaiah Prince off waivers from the Dolphins.

Prince was waived by the Dolphins yesterday. Their sixth-round pick from Ohio State, Prince had played in four games for the Dolphins, starting two.

The Bengals have been scrambling for qualified offensive line help all year, a cycle which began when first-round pick Jonah Williams was lost for the season to an offseason chest injury.