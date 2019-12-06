Bobby Wagner is this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner‘s work to help put food on tables for Thanksgiving has earned him recognition as the NFLPA Community MVP for this week.

Wagner and other volunteers worked to box up meals at a Seattle grocery store and then help distribute them to homeless families around the city. While Wagner was working at the store, he went a little further and volunteered to pick up the tabs for everyone who was shopping in the store at that time.

“I thought it’d be cool if, when they went to the cash register, they didn’t have to pay,” Wagner said last week. “When I do it, it’s genuine and it’s from the heart. I don’t really care if people see that I do it, or notice that I do it, or even recognize it was me doing it. I just do it because I feel like there’s a lot of people out there that need a hand, and I try to lend them a hand.”

Wagner worked with the Low Income Housing Institute to distribute the meals and that organization will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA. The union has also set up a crowdfunding initiative for LIHI and Wagner is eligible to win the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.