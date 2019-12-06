Bucs KR T.J. Logan out for year after breaking thumb in practice

Getty Images

T.J. Logan has been handling punt and kickoff returns for the Buccaneers for much of this season, but they’ll need to find others to do those jobs for the final four weeks of the year.

Logan left practice early on Friday after suffering an injury and he’ll miss the rest of the year after being diagnosed with a broken thumb.

Logan, who was claimed off of waivers in September, averaged 9.5 yards per punt return and 20.8 yards per kickoff return. He also caught two passes for 13 yards and ran three times for 10 yards as a running back on offense.

The plan in Tampa is for wide receiver Justin Watson to return punts while running back Dare Ogunbowale handles kickoffs. Ogunbowale has one return for 19 yards this season.